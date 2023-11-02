DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local non-profit organization is looking for food donations for the upcoming holiday.

With God’s Grace is looking for donations to provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal.

There are several ways you can donate:

A $10 Kroger gift card The organization can use it to purchase up to a 15 pound turkey

Donate Online In the memo, write “Turkey”

Drop Off Frozen Turkeys Visit 622 Springfield St. in Dayton Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The organization is also looking for frozen turkey, masked potatoes, stuffing, box pudding, box Jell-O, Jiffy Mix, gravy, canned corn, canned green beans and canned cranberry for their Thanksgiving food drive.

“By donating today, you are able to make a difference in a families life for Thanksgiving this year,” the organization says.

With God’s Grace hopes to have 1,000 frozen turkeys donated by Thanksgiving.