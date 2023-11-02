DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local non-profit organization is looking for food donations for the upcoming holiday.

With God’s Grace is looking for donations to provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal.

There are several ways you can donate:

  • A $10 Kroger gift card
    • The organization can use it to purchase up to a 15 pound turkey
  • Donate Online
    • In the memo, write “Turkey”
  • Drop Off Frozen Turkeys
    • Visit 622 Springfield St. in Dayton
      • Monday to Friday
        • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is also looking for frozen turkey, masked potatoes, stuffing, box pudding, box Jell-O, Jiffy Mix, gravy, canned corn, canned green beans and canned cranberry for their Thanksgiving food drive.

“By donating today, you are able to make a difference in a families life for Thanksgiving this year,” the organization says.

With God’s Grace hopes to have 1,000 frozen turkeys donated by Thanksgiving.