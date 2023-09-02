Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Labor Day weekend is underway with backyard barbeques, gatherings of friends and family and enjoying the beautiful sunny weather conditions. You normally receive mail on the weekends, but how will it impact this weekend, Sept. to 4?

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be operating as normal. The Post Office will be closed on Sunday as usual. Postal carriers don’t deliver mail on Sundays.

Labor Day is considered a federal holiday, so no deliveries will arrive to your mailbox on Monday, Sept. 4.

The rest of the holidays that mail deliveries will be impacted can be viewed below:

– Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 9

– Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

– Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23

– Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25

You can expect to see your carrier return to their routes on Tuesday, Sept. 5.