DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is embracing Valentine’s Day from head to toe with a brand new line of merchandise.

White Castle is unveiling a new line of merchandise to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 that includes:

“Valentine’s Day only comes around once a year, but you can spread the love all year long with a stylish tee-shirt, a cool pair of shades and a luxurious Love Castle silky robe,” said White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson.

White Castle’s “love-ly” new swag line is available on their online store, House of Crave.

You can also share the love with White Castle-themed Valentine’s cards that are available to be printed out.

In addition to the swag, White Castle is returning its “in-Castle” dinner experience after a two-year hiatus.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, White Castles turn into fine dining establishments, complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday decor.

Reservations are required and can be made here. To find a participating White Castle near you, click here.