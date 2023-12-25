DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Golden Globe Awards go live on Jan. 7, 2024. While the award show does not only celebrate film, but also television, it is recognized as a potential indicator for how the Academy Awards will operate.

This is the time to catch up on all of the nominated films before the show airs.

Here is where you can watch (almost) every movie nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama, Comedy/Musical, Animated, and Non-English Language).

For the record, a few of these movies have not yet made a wide release.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall – streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. Killers of the Flower Moon – streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Maestro – playing at the Neon and on Netflix.

– playing at the Neon and on Netflix. Oppenheimer – streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. Past Lives – streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Zone of Interest – currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air – streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video. American Fiction – set to expand from limited release soon.

– set to expand from limited release soon. Barbie – streaming everywhere, but, more specifically, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Max, and AppleTV.

– streaming everywhere, but, more specifically, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Max, and AppleTV. The Holdovers – playing at The Neon, and AMC West Chester 18.

– playing at The Neon, and AMC West Chester 18. May December – streaming on Netflix.

– streaming on Netflix. Poor Things – playing at The Neon.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and The Heron – playing at Cinemark Huber Heights 16, Regal Fairfield Commons & RPX, Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX, Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD, and AMC West Chester 18.

– playing at Cinemark Huber Heights 16, Regal Fairfield Commons & RPX, Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX, Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD, and AMC West Chester 18. Elemental – streaming on Disney Plus, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Disney Plus, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video. Across the Spider-Verse – streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Core, Vudu and Netflix.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Core, Vudu and Netflix. Suzume – streaming on Crunchyroll.

– streaming on Crunchyroll. The Super Mario Bros. Movie – streaming on Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Wish – Cinemark Huber Heights 16, Regal Fairfield Commons & RPX, Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX, Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD, Cinepolis Dayton, CMX Liberty Luxury, and AMC West Chester 18.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall – streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. Fallen Leaves – currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio.

– currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio. Io Capitano – currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio.

– currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio. Past Lives – streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

– streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Society of the Snow – currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio.

– currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio. The Zone of Interest – currently released in limited showings outside of Ohio.