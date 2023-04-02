** The video in the player above shows a newscast from March discussing new information about a study by the CDC **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The entire month of April is dedicated to Autism, but Sunday, April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day.

National Today describes Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as a behavioral and communicational affect, which can impact a person’s social interaction. Autism can also cause “repetitive and restrictive behavior”.

The organization says the dedicated day and month is held to spread knowledge to everyone for the rights of those with autism.

Recent statistical data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 1 in 36 children are subject to having autism. In a report, CDC says boys are four times more likely to have ASD than girls.

If you have a little one and are wondering if your child may have ASD, the CDC recommends getting frequently screened. By the age of 2-years-old, professionals would have a better confirmation on if someone does have autism.

To get involved on the day and month to help in the efforts to bring awareness to autism, you can contact an autism association near you to help, share information about it online to your friends and family or by simply caring for someone that has autism.