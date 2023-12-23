DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While many establishments will be closed on Dec. 25, a select number of restaurants will still be open.

LOCAL EATS

Here is a list of local restaurants that will be open on Christmas day.

Amar India

  • 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • Noon – 8 p.m.

Blue Crab Juicy Seafood

  • 8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

  • 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bright Moon Buffet

  • 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille

  • 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton
  • 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Curry & Grill

  • 1501 Lyons Road, Dayton
  • Noon – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Fu Mon Lau

  • 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Hello Thai

  • 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
  • 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Pasha Grill

  • 72 Plum Street, Beavercreek
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Red Lobster

  • Multiple locations, click here
  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sky Asian Cuisines

  • 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
  • 4 – 10 p.m.

Sonora Grill

  • 5438 Burkhardt Road, Dayton
  • 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thai Kitchen

  • 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Thai Table

  • 5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
  • 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

FAST FOOD

Here are some national franchises that will be open on Christmas. Availability may vary by location so customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.