DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While many establishments will be closed on Dec. 25, a select number of restaurants will still be open.
LOCAL EATS
Here is a list of local restaurants that will be open on Christmas day.
Amar India
- 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- Noon – 8 p.m.
Blue Crab Juicy Seafood
- 8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
- 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
- 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Bright Moon Buffet
- 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Brio Italian Grille
- 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton
- 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Curry & Grill
- 1501 Lyons Road, Dayton
- Noon – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 – 10 p.m.
Fu Mon Lau
- 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Hello Thai
- 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton
- 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Pasha Grill
- 72 Plum Street, Beavercreek
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Red Lobster
- Multiple locations, click here
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sky Asian Cuisines
- 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
- 4 – 10 p.m.
Sonora Grill
- 5438 Burkhardt Road, Dayton
- 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Thai Kitchen
- 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9 p.m.
Thai Table
- 5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
- 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
FAST FOOD
Here are some national franchises that will be open on Christmas. Availability may vary by location so customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.