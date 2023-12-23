DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While many establishments will be closed on Dec. 25, a select number of restaurants will still be open.

LOCAL EATS

Here is a list of local restaurants that will be open on Christmas day.

Amar India

2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Noon – 8 p.m.

Blue Crab Juicy Seafood

8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bright Moon Buffet

2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille

4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton

10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Curry & Grill

1501 Lyons Road, Dayton

Noon – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Fu Mon Lau

2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Hello Thai

3301 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Pasha Grill

72 Plum Street, Beavercreek

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Red Lobster

Multiple locations, click here

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sky Asian Cuisines

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

4 – 10 p.m.

Sonora Grill

5438 Burkhardt Road, Dayton

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thai Kitchen

2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Thai Table

5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

FAST FOOD

Here are some national franchises that will be open on Christmas. Availability may vary by location so customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.