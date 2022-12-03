FILE: Horses hooves at Ascot racecourse on November 22, 2014, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns.

The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says.

Attendees to the holiday event will be able to take a picture with Santa Claus, have a horse-drawn wagon ride, vote for a gingerbread house, watch the lighting of the tree and so much more!

If you would like to learn more about the holiday, click here.