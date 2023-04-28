KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you happened to be in the parking garage of Kettering Health’s main campus Thursday evening, you may have witnessed the birth of the newest member of the 2 NEWS family.

2 NEWS Today Anchor Lauren Wood shares that her son, James, made a speedy but safe arrival right outside of her car, after less than three hours of labor and a couple minutes of pushing. Her husband helped deliver the baby in the parking garage as hospital staff came rushing to help.

She wants to thank everyone at the hospital for their quick reactions and for getting her and the baby safely upstairs after such a surprising delivery.

“Sweet Baby James” was born at 6:10 pm, weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces, and was 20 1/4 inches long.

Everyone is doing well, and the Wood family is grateful for your prayers.