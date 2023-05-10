A new list ranks the top dog and cat names of 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother’s Day is Sunday and things are happening all across the area. 2 NEWS has gathered a list of all sorts of things taking place this weekend, May 12 to 14.

Friday, May 12

Mother’s Day Brunch – 11:30 a.m. 5790 Denlinger Road, Trotwood. Celebrate Mother’s Day a few days ahead of time with a brunch event. Learn more.

Bauer Big Top Carnival 5 p.m. – 701 North Springboro Pike, Miami Twp. Come enjoy a night of food and fun, while playing for raffle prizes. Learn more.

Taste of the Arts – 5 p.m. 326 North Main St., Piqua. Listen to a live band and grab a bite of items from area restaurants. Learn more.

Saturday, May 13

Plant Sale – 9 a.m. 45 North Detroit St., Xenia. Stop by and purchase a flower for your garden or for Mother’s Day. Learn more.

Charity Dog Food Drive – 1 p.m. 230 Cook Road, Lebanon. Bring a bag of dog food or toys to help supply the shelter. Consider even adding a pet at the shelter to your family. Learn more.

Vandalia Sweet Treats Fest – 4 p.m. 256 East Alkaline Springs Road, Vandalia. Stop by to fill your sweet tooth from food trucks and enjoy live music. Learn more.

Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day)

Paris Flea Market – 6 a.m. 6201 North Dixie Drive, Dayton. Browse through items of all kinds to discover a treasure you may find. Learn more.

Mother’s Day Breakfast – 9 a.m. 850 West 2nd St., Xenia. Bring your mother or a special woman in your life out to enjoy a nice breakfast for Mother’s Day. Learn more.

Meet Me in St. Louis – 2 p.m. 1301 East Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Experience a performance in tribute to the classic movie. Learn more.