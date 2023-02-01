Painting with watercolors is fun anywhere, but there is something special about being out in nature and connecting with what’s around you.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The first month of 2023 has officially ended! The month of February will be filled with holidays like Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, among others. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening this weekend, Feb. 2-5 that you have the chance to attend.

Thursday, Feb 2

Pop-In and Paint – 5 p.m. Painting with a Twist, 8010 McEwen Road, Dayton. Pick up a take and make kit to have a DIY experience at making a unique art piece. Learn more.

– 5 p.m. Painting with a Twist, 8010 McEwen Road, Dayton. Pick up a take and make kit to have a DIY experience at making a unique art piece. Learn more. Silent Book Club – 6 p.m. Miamisburg Library, 545 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg. If you are an introvert and like to read, this club may be what you’re looking to join. Learn more.

– 6 p.m. Miamisburg Library, 545 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg. If you are an introvert and like to read, this club may be what you’re looking to join. Learn more. Battle of the Bands – 7:30 p.m. The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy live performances from bands competing in a challenge of earning the most votes. Learn more.

Friday, Feb. 3

SICSA Bark & Bling – 3 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase new and gently used items, which proceeds benefit the animals at the center. Learn more.

– 3 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase new and gently used items, which proceeds benefit the animals at the center. Learn more. Partytown – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Lane, Franklin. Listen and enjoy a live performance by a band featuring some popular party songs. Learn more.

– 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Lane, Franklin. Listen and enjoy a live performance by a band featuring some popular party songs. Learn more. Jimmy JJ Walker – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 8 8Plum St., #200, Beavercreek. Get ready to have your laughter ready as a comedian performs live. Learn more.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Jurassic Quest – 9 a.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Walk into a world of a prehistoric adventure filled with dinosaurs, including baby dinosaurs and the tyrannosaurus rex. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Walk into a world of a prehistoric adventure filled with dinosaurs, including baby dinosaurs and the tyrannosaurus rex. Learn more. Crochet Club – 10 a.m. Brookville Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. If you are looking for a new hobby and interested in crocheting, give this club a try. Learn more.

– 10 a.m. Brookville Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. If you are looking for a new hobby and interested in crocheting, give this club a try. Learn more. The Lonely Ones with Blackwater – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Listen to a performance by a rock band. Learn more.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Jurassic Quest – 9 a.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Walk back in time to a prehistoric adventure time filled with dinosaurs, including baby dinosaurs and the tyrannosaurus rex. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Walk back in time to a prehistoric adventure time filled with dinosaurs, including baby dinosaurs and the tyrannosaurus rex. Learn more. Dayton Baduk Meetup – 1:30 p.m. Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Have the chance to learn and play Baduk during the meetup. Learn more.

– 1:30 p.m. Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Have the chance to learn and play Baduk during the meetup. Learn more. Maria Callas – 2:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy a concert of Maria Callas’ best songs on the singer’s 100th birthday. Learn more.

– 2:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy a concert of Maria Callas’ best songs on the singer’s 100th birthday. Learn more.