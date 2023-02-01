DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The first month of 2023 has officially ended! The month of February will be filled with holidays like Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, among others. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening this weekend, Feb. 2-5 that you have the chance to attend.
Thursday, Feb 2
- Pop-In and Paint – 5 p.m. Painting with a Twist, 8010 McEwen Road, Dayton. Pick up a take and make kit to have a DIY experience at making a unique art piece. Learn more.
- Silent Book Club – 6 p.m. Miamisburg Library, 545 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg. If you are an introvert and like to read, this club may be what you’re looking to join. Learn more.
- Battle of the Bands – 7:30 p.m. The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy live performances from bands competing in a challenge of earning the most votes. Learn more.
Friday, Feb. 3
- SICSA Bark & Bling – 3 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase new and gently used items, which proceeds benefit the animals at the center. Learn more.
- Partytown – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Lane, Franklin. Listen and enjoy a live performance by a band featuring some popular party songs. Learn more.
- Jimmy JJ Walker – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 8 8Plum St., #200, Beavercreek. Get ready to have your laughter ready as a comedian performs live. Learn more.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Jurassic Quest – 9 a.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Walk into a world of a prehistoric adventure filled with dinosaurs, including baby dinosaurs and the tyrannosaurus rex. Learn more.
- Crochet Club – 10 a.m. Brookville Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. If you are looking for a new hobby and interested in crocheting, give this club a try. Learn more.
- The Lonely Ones with Blackwater – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Listen to a performance by a rock band. Learn more.
Sunday, Feb. 5
- Dayton Baduk Meetup – 1:30 p.m. Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Have the chance to learn and play Baduk during the meetup. Learn more.
- Maria Callas – 2:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy a concert of Maria Callas’ best songs on the singer’s 100th birthday. Learn more.