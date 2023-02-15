DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is now officially halfway through the month of February and things are happening all across the area. 2 NEWS has made a list of events happening this weekend, Feb 16-19.

Thursday, Feb. 16

– Kindergarten Admissions Open House – 5:30 p.m. North Dayton School of Discovery, 3901 Turner Road, Dayton. Start your educational search for your little one at a school in Dayton, where you can meet staff, ask questions and more. Learn more.

– Little Women: The Broadway Musical – 5:30 p.m. LaComedia Dinner Theatre, 765 West Central Avenue, Springboro. Have dinner and watch this show about four sisters. Learn more.

– Jackie Robinson Steals Home – 7 p.m. Blair Hall Theatre, 444 West Third Street, Dayton. Watch a free performance of a play about Jackie Robinson. Learn more.

Friday, Feb. 17

– JCPenney Beauty Grand Opening – 10 a.m. Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miami Township. A ribbon cutting starts at 10 a.m. The first 50 people in line receive a gift card to JCPenney Beauty, valued at up to $100. Mention the word “makeup” to receive an extra 10% off of your purchase. Learn more.

– Medicare 101 – 12 p.m. Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. Learn about Medicare and ask any questions you may have. Learn more.

– BoDacious – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek. Enjoy an evening of laughter as he takes the stage. Learn more.

Saturday, Feb. 18

– TechFest 2023 – 10 am. Sinclair Community College, 301 West Fourth St., Dayton. Walk through various booths of STEM projects and watch live entertainment. Learn more.

– Lewisburg Chocolate Walk – 10 a.m. Livin’ on Dreams Boutique, 201 North Commerce St., Lewisburg. Take a walk through downtown Lewisburg while you enjoy various chocolatey treats and stop by the different small businesses. Learn more.

– Music Bingo Fundraiser – 5 p.m. Tipp City Eagles Aeries #2201, 202 East Main St., Tipp City. Purchase a ticket here to support the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, where you will have the opportunity to get food, and drinks, participate in a 50/50 raffle and more. Learn more.

Sunday, Feb. 19

– Miami County Home & Garden Show – 10 a.m. Hobart Arena, 225 Adams St., Troy. Hear from specialists in everything home design and gardening to get your home updated and ready for the new season. Learn more.

– Free Community Wellness Day – 11 a.m. PNC Arts Annex at Dayton Live, 46 West Second St., Dayton. Enjoy an afternoon of treating yourself to a massage, have a chakra screening, healing, therapy and more. Learn more.

– Steel Magnolias – 3 p.m. Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 East Main St., Fairborn. See a performance about six women in a Louisiana beauty parlor. Learn more.