DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is just about one more full week of April for the Miami Valley and things of all varieties will be happening across the area. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of things happening this weekend, April 21-23.

Friday, April 21

Vintage Market Days – 10 a.m. 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Browse through more than 100 vendors of items like jewelry, boutique clothing, food trucks and so much more. Learn more.

Springtime Health Fair – 2 p.m. Traditions of Lebanon, 401 Neil Armstrong Way, Lebanon. If you are interested in switching career fields and like helping people, this career fair may be for you. Learn more.

Jordan Ross – 7 p.m. 1120 East Market St., Celina. Come listen to an artist play and sing some music at the Celina Moose Lodge #1473. Learn more.

Saturday, April 22

Darke County Wine Festival – 12 p.m. 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Purchase a ticket to drink some wine and support the Darke County Humane Society. Learn more.

Time Warp Prom – 7:30 p.m. Wright State Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Put on your denim and head out for a night of music and dancing. Learn more.

A Tribute to the King – 8 p.m. 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. If you like the king of Rock n’ Roll, take a journey through his career. Learn more.

Sunday, April 23

Come Find Art – 12:30 p.m. 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield. If you are artistic, come see what you can find at an artmaking event. Learn more.

Madagascar The Musical – 3 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 North Main St., Dayton. Bring the kids out to a musical performance of a classic children’s movie about animals on their journey. Learn more.

All American Circus – 4 p.m. 650 North County Road 25A, Troy. Watch as performers entertain you for the afternoon with things circus related. Learn more.