DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Concerts, Easter egg hunts and so much more are happening this weekend. 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening across the region this weekend, April 7 to 9.

Friday, April 7

Easter Hop – 1:30 p.m. 4830 Salem Ave., Dayton. Bring the kids out to collect Easter eggs. Learn more.

UD Softball vs St. Louis – 12 p.m. UD Baseball Stadium, 1930 S Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Come out and enjoy a game of baseball. Learn more.

Out on Fifth – 5 p.m. Oregon District, Fifth Street, Dayton. Come enjoy a drink and talk with other people while you shop. Learn more.

Saturday, April 8

Lowe’s SpringFest Egg-Venture – 10 a.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2850-I Centre Drive, Fairborn. Bring your kids and pets out to enjoy treats and photos for Easter. Learn more.

Cars & Coffee – 9 a.m. Power Keg Harley Davidson, 2383 Kings Center Ct., Mason. Grab a cup of coffee and chat with other drivers. Learn more.

GloRilla – 7 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 East Fifth St., Dayton. A female rap star that won “Best New Hip-Hop Artist” at the iHeart Music Awards show is coming to perform live in Dayton. Learn more.

Sunday, April 9 – Happy Easter 🐇

Deeds Carillon Concerts – 6:30 a.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Listen to music as the sun rises on Easter Sunday near the bells. Learn more.