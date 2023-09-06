DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grandparents’ Day is this weekend! 2 NEWS compiled a list of all different types of events happening this weekend, Sept. 8 to 10.

Friday, Sept. 8

Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off – 5:30 p.m., 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Have a dinner while watching a musical show. Learn more.

Springboro Oktoberfest 2023 – 6 p.m., 5 W. Mill St., Springboro. Take the family out to enjoy a kids zone, German food drinks, live music and more. Learn more.

Italian Fall Festa – 6 p.m., 2625 County Line Road, Kettering. Come get a baked pasta dinner with live music. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Car Show – 9:30 a.m., 4100 W. Third St., Dayton. Spend the day viewing cars, enjoying live music, playing cornhole and trying some food from different vendors. Learn more.

Springfield Latino Festival – noon, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Join the fun of live entertainment, dancing, authentic foods, crafts and more. Learn more.

Dayton Funk All-Stars – 7 p.m., 134 S. Main St., Dayton. Grab your chairs and bring the family out to a night full of live music. Learn more.

Grandparents’ Day

Grandparents’ Picnic – noon, 900 Mound Road, Miamisburg. Take the grandchildren out to a lunch with games and crafts for Grandparents’ Day. Learn more.

Cornhole Tournament – 4:30 p.m., 850 W. Second St., Xenia. Have fun playing some cornhole for just $5. Learn more.

The Avalons “America’s Premier Rock & Roll Oldies Sensation! – 5 p.m., 540 Park Ave., Miamisburg. Enjoy a night of music from the 1950s to early 1970s. Learn more.