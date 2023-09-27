DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — October is finally here along with Oktoberfest celebrations and fall-themed activities. 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening in the Dayton area this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 29

Annual Harvest of Quilt Show – 9 a.m., 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Towne Squares Quilt Club will feature displays, auctions and all things quilts at their 40th annual show. Learn more.

Pumpkin Spice Yoga – 10:45 a.m., 29 South Norwich Road, Troy. Do some yoga and drink pumpkin spice lattes at this class suitable for any fitness level. Learn more.

Tom’s Maze & Pumpkin Farm – Noon, 4677 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown. Experience eight acres of corn maze, along with other fun fall activities. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – 8:30 a.m., 220 North Patterson Blvd., Dayton. The annual walk, located at Day Air Ballpark, raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease care and research. Learn more.

Wilmington Oktoberfest – Noon, Sugartree St., Wilmington. Celebrate Oktoberfest with music, food and lots of events in downtown Wilmington. Learn more.

Dayton Dessert Fest – 5 p.m., 700 East Fourth St., Dayton. Dayton’s favorite food trucks will be serving desserts all evening long at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Tour de Gem Cycling Classic – 7:30 a.m., 111 East Movement Ave., Dayton. This 6th annual cycling event raises funds and awareness for local non-profit organizations. Learn more.

Urbana Oktoberfest – 10 a.m., 809 East Lawn, Urbana. Oktoberfest celebrations continue with Urbana’s annual event, featuring music, craft vendors and authentic German food. Learn more.

October Paint-A-Park – 2 p.m., 2740 South Patterson Blvd., Kettering. Celebrate the changing fall colors at Hills and Dales MetroPark with a painting event. Learn more.