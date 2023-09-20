DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lots of fall festivals are happening this weekend! 2 NEWS compiled a list of various events going on this weekend, Sept. 22-24.

Friday, Sept. 22

Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest – 11 a.m., 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. The annual celebration returns for a whole weekend of events, food and drinks. Learn more.

Fall Farm Pumpkin Fun – 11 a.m., 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Families can pick pumpkins, go on a haunted wagon ride and walk through a corn maze at Young’s Jersey Dairy, happening all season long. Learn more.

Dayton Independent Film Festival – 6 p.m., 130 East Fifth St., Dayton. Local film screenings begin on Friday and run through the weekend. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Germantown Pretzel Festival – 9 a.m., 190 West Warren St., Germantown. You can grab a pretzel this weekend while checking out food and craft vendors, rides and live music. Learn more.

Perennial Trade Day – 10 a.m., 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Trade plants with other gardeners at Rotary Park. Learn more.

Springfield CultureFest – 11 a.m., 50 West Main St., Springfield. Experience Springfield’s cultural diversity through food, music, dance and many children’s activities. Learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Country Applefest – 10 a.m., 665 North Broadway, Lebanon. This arts and crafts festival is happening all weekend at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Learn more.

Tipp City Mum Festival – 11 a.m., 35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City. Enjoy the various sights, sounds, and smells the 63rd annual festival has to offer, happening all weekend. Learn more.

Dayton Area Harp Ensemble Concert – 3 p.m., 20 West First St., Dayton. Listen to 13 harps and other instruments at this free, family-friendly concert. Learn more.