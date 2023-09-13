DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Marathon is this weekend! 2 NEWS compiled a list of all different types of events happening this weekend, Sept. 15 to 17.

Friday, Sept. 15

Springfield Extravaganza – 7 a.m., 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Find your new favorite thing at this antiques, collectibles and flea market, happening all weekend. Learn more.

Health and Fitness Expo – 11 a.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Kick off the Air Force Marathon weekend at the Nutter Center with more than 100 exhibitors to check out. Learn more.

Carver’s 10th Annual Outdoor Party – 5:30 p.m., 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Enjor food, drink and live music at Carver’s outdoor patio and parking lot party. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Air Force Marathon – 7:30 a.m., 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Various races and events are scheduled for the 27th annual marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Learn more.

Hispanic Heritage Festival – 11 a.m., 111 East Monument Ave., Dayton. Experience live music and delicious Latin food at the biggest ‘fiesta’ in downtown Dayton. Learn more.

20th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta – 4:30 p.m., 111 East Monument Ave., Dayton. Watch as 20,000 rubber ducks float down the Great Miami River in this race to raise money for disabilities. Learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Preble County Pork Festival – 7 a.m., 722 South Franklin St., Eaton. The weekend-long festival will feature lots of food and craft vendors, live music and attractions for all ages. Learn more.

Annual Wool Gathering Show – 10 a.m., 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Shop from over 100 fiber vendors at Young’s Jersey Dairy. Learn more.

Ohio Renaissance Festival – 10:30 a.m., 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville. Step back in time and experience this weekend’s theme: Pirates Weekend. Learn more.