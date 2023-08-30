DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has finally reached Labor Day weekend. With the long weekend, fun events and festivals are happening across the region this weekend, Sept. 1 to 3.

Friday, Sept. 1

Mason Community Center Blood Drive – 10 a.m., 6050 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason. Blood donors that come out and donate will receive a free UC Bearcats hoodie. Learn more.

Alter Fest! – 6 p.m., 940 E. David Road, Kettering. Alter Fest is back with food, rides, games, music and more for the entire family. Learn more.

Springfield Swap Meet – 8 a.m. 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Take a look around at vehicles on display. Learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Antique Fire Apparatus – 9:30 a.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Experience historic fire engines from the Dayton area. Learn more.

The Great American Sports Memorabilia and Trading Card Show – 10 a.m., 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Look through trading cards, like sports or Pokémon cards to add to your collection. Learn more.

Music BINGO! – 6:30 p.m., 152 State Route 726 N, Eaton. Come eat dinner, drink some wine and play some music bingo. Learn more.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Dayton Reggae Festival – 1 p.m., 134 S. Main St., Dayton. Spend your afternoon and evening enjoying food, music, fun and more with everything reggae. Learn more.

Swaffy’s Last Day of 2023 – 5 p.m., 646 S. Main St., Monroe. Stop by Swaffy’s Ice Cream on the last day of their season to get a sweet treat before the shop closes until 2024. Learn more.

Holiday at Home Entertainment – 11 a.m., around Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Bring the entire family for a VW car show, activities, crafts, food and live music. Learn more.