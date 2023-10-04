DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the first full weekend of October! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening around Dayton from Oct. 6 to 8.

Friday, Oct. 6

Heritage of Flight Festival – 2 p.m., Main St., New Carlisle. See cars, planes and more at this annual festival, going on all weekend. Learn more.

Sunflower Fields in Bloom – 4 p.m., 4627 U.S. Route 68, Yellow Springs. Visit and see sunflowers in full bloom all weekend. Learn more.

Dayton Noodle Fest – 5 p.m., 700 East Fourth St., Dayton. Celebration National Noodle Day with various food trucks at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Spring Valley Potato Festival – 9 a.m., 4 Main St., Spring Valley. The 46th annual Potato Festival returns with live music, craft vendors and lots of food. Learn more.

Chocolate Fest – 10 a.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. The 20th annual Chocolate Festival will have all kinds of family friendly activities, entertainment and of course, chocolate! Learn more.

Rocket Day – 10 a.m., 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB. Kids can build their own model rockets at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Annual Devil’s Staircase – 9 a.m., 1086 Corwin Road, Oregonia. The Dayton Motorcycle Club hosts non-stop action all weekend with races, games and more. Learn more.

Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience – 11 a.m., 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton. Try out various outdoors activities all weekend long at Eastwood MetroPark. Learn more.

Waynesville Fall Fest – 11 a.m., 7392 State Route 73, Waynesville. Find fun for the whole family at this fall festival. Learn more.