DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the last weekend before Halloween! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening this weekend in the Miami Valley.

Friday, Oct. 27

99 Cent Sale at Second Harvest – 10 a.m., 4004 Woodcliffe Ave., Dayton. All items less than $20 will be marked to 99 cents, happening Friday and Saturday. Learn more.

Halloween Celebration at The Foundry – 5 p.m., 124 Madison St., Dayton. The Foundry will transform their rooftop into a Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebration on Friday evening. Learn more.

Pumpkin Glow – 6 p.m., 520 South Stringtown Road, Xenia. Pumpkins along the trails of Caesar Ford Park will be painted with black light-reflective paint for a spooky walk through the woods. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Fall at the Fairgrounds Craft Show – 9 a.m., 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Find handmade crafts of all shapes and sizes with over 130 vendors at this show. Learn more.

Wag O Ween – 11 a.m., 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering. Experience Halloween from a different perspective with a dog costume contest and trick-or-treat for your four-legged friends. Learn more.

Hauntfest 2023 – 7 p.m., East Fifth St., Dayton. The Oregon District’s 37th annual Halloween party is Sci-Fi themed this year. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Second Street Market Trick or Treat – 10 a.m., 600 East Second St., Dayton. Families can stroll through the market in costumes and participate in trick-or-treat this weekend. Learn more.

Stroke of Art – 1 p.m., 2900 Glengarry Drive, Dayton. Kettering Health will raise awareness about preventing strokes during a painting class and health fair. Learn more.

Spooktacular Halloween Concert – 2 p.m., 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. The annual Dayton Art Institute organ concert returns this weekend. Learn more.