DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Music Fest is this weekend! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening this weekend in the Miami Valley.

Friday, Oct. 20

Washington-Centerville Library Book Sale – 10 a.m., 111 West Spring Valley Pike Road, Centerville. Find your new favorite book for just $5 at this donation-based sale. Learn more.

Boo and Brew at Water Street District – 5 p.m., 10 West Second St., Dayton. This Halloween-themed bar crawl will feature five stops, starting at Moeller Brew Barn. Learn more.

Dayton Music Fest – 5 p.m., 530 East Fifth St., Dayton. Over 30 local musicians will take the stage this weekend, starting on Friday in Downtown Dayton. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Troops and Treats – 10 a.m., 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Dress up and bring a treat bag to the National Air Force Museum for lots of family-friendly Halloween festivities. Learn more.

Luv4K9s Dog Adoption Event – 11 a.m., 2500 North Fairfield Road, Fairfield. Meet and Greet with available dogs at PetSmart in Beavercreek. Learn more.

Dia de los Muertos Parade and Celebration – Noon, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Celebrate life and loved ones with a parade in Dayton, and afterward with activities at the Dayton Metro Library. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Our Farm Sanctuary Wine Tasting – 10 a.m., 3447 Byrket Road, Greenville. Proceeds from this wine tasting event will go toward OFS’s mission to help rescued animals. Learn more.

Fulton Farm Corn Maze and Hayride – 11 a.m., 2393 State Route 202, Troy. Take a hayride to a pumpkin patch and enjoy four acres of corn maze at Fulton Farm. Learn more.

Fairborn Halloween Festival – 4 p.m., Main St., Fairborn. Celebrate Halloween with over 10,000 people in downtown Fairborn, happening all weekend. Learn more.