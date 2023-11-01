DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the first weekend of November! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around Dayton.

Friday, Nov. 3

AcadeCon Tabletop Gaming Convention – 9 a.m., 22 East Fifth St., Dayton. This three-day convention covers all things board games, RPGs and more. Learn more.

Snowflake Craft Bazaar – 10 a.m., 209 West Lake Ave., New Carlisle. Get started on holiday shopping with over 50 homemade craft vendors. Learn more.

An Intimate Evening With David Foster & Katharine McPhee – 7:30 p.m., 1 West Second St., Dayton. The Schuster Center presents a concert with two highly acclaimed musicians. Learn more.

Saturday, Nov. 4

International Festival – 10 a.m., 350 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Experience a variety of cultures through food, crafts, performances and more at Mosaic Church. Learn more.

Monster Jam at WSU Nutter Center – 1 p.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton. 12,000 pound monster trucks return to Dayton this weekend with three shows. Learn more.

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love – 7 p.m., 1 West Second St., Dayton. Feimster brings her 2023 comedy tour to Dayton. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 5

NMRA Annual Dayton Train Show – 11 a.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. The National Model Train Association arrives at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds with shopping, resources and displays, happening all weekend. Learn more.

The FORT 5k – 11 a.m., 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Money raised during this run will go toward the Fairmont Girls Basketball Program, in remembrance of a former player. Learn more.

Hearthwarming Holidays – 11 a.m. Main St., Waynesville. Celebrate the upcoming holiday season in historic downtown Waynesville. Learn more.