DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is just around the corner! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening this weekend around Dayton.

Friday, Nov. 24

Springfield Holiday in the City – 5 p.m., 100 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Downtown will be decorated with lights and filled with holiday celebrations. Learn more.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill – 6 p.m., 75 Water St., Clifton. The holiday light displays of Historic Clifton Mill open this weekend. Learn more.

Dayton Holiday Festival – 3 p.m., throughout Downtown Dayton. Celebrate the holidays and support Dayton Children’s with a parade, tree lighting and live entertainment. Learn more.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Holiday Craft and Gift Show – 10 a.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Shop from over 110 vendor booths at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend. Learn more.

Christkindl Market – 11 a.m., 1001 E. Second St., Dayton. Front Street celebrates Small Business Saturday with a holiday event full of artisan goods and more. Learn more.

Englewood Holiday Celebration – 6 p.m., 333 W. National Road, Englewood. Enjoy live music and children’s activities at this open house event at the Englewood Government Center. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Dayton Turkey Trot – 7 a.m., 1601 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton. Run along the river through Dayton with Bill’s Donuts waiting at the finish line. Learn more.

Riverscape Ice Skating – 11 a.m., 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The MetroParks Ice Rink opens this weekend, located along the Great Miami River. Learn more.

A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Carillon Historical Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, including a tree, pictures with Santa and more. Learn more.