DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lots of holiday light displays open this weekend! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening around Dayton.

Friday, Nov. 17

Woodland Lights Opening Night – 6 p.m., 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. Wander through a half-mile wonderland of holiday lights, opening on Friday. Learn more.

Christmas Drive-thru Light Show – 6 p.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Drive through a light show synchronized to music at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Learn more.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo – 7:30 p.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton. The iconic arena performance returns to Dayton this weekend. Learn more.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Fairmont Craft Show – 9 a.m., 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Fairmont’s Athletic Booster’s Craft Show will offer over 200 booths of a variety of crafts from local vendors. Learn more.

Christmas in Historic Springboro – 10 a.m., Main Street, Springboro. Find holiday food, unique gifts and celebrate the holiday season with a parade and lots of activities. Learn more.

Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John – 8 p.m., 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Celebrate the vast discography of Elton John at this Sorg Opera House tribute concert. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Santa’s Silent Disco – 11 a.m., 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. This seasonal pop-up store has a fun dance party for all ages. Learn more.

North Pole Express Train Ride – Noon, 16 E. South St., Lebanon. The LM&M railroad is offering holiday themed rides throughout the season. Learn more.

Uptown Centerville Holiday Walk – 1 p.m., 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Visit local stores and celebrate the holidays with a tree lighting and children activities in Centerville. Learn more.