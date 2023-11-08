DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans Day is this Saturday! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening this weekend in the Miami Valley.

Friday, Nov. 10

Annual Dayton Book Fair – 9 a.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. The biggest secondhand book sale in Ohio is happening this weekend, with all proceeds going toward local nonprofits. Learn more.

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – 10 a.m., 123 Gano Road, Wilmington. This three-day indoor music festival features the best in bluegrass, old-time, gospel and roots music. Learn more.

Tipp City Tree Lighting – 4 p.m., 6 South Third St., Tipp City. Celebrate the upcoming holidays with a tree lighting in Downtown Tipp City. Learn more.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade – 11 a.m., 4100 West Third St., Dayton. The historic Dayton VA Medical Center will host a Veterans Day parade. Learn more.

Hometown Holiday in Riverside – 3 p.m., 1991 Harshman Road, Dayton. Honor Veterans and kick off the holiday season at Stebbins High School. Learn more.

The One Act Play That Goes Wrong – 8 p.m., 1301 East Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Experience a mystery that turns disastrously comedic at the Dayton Playhouse. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience – 11 a.m., 22 East Fifth St., Dayton. The popular national exhibit that explores Van Gogh’s art and life arrives in Dayton this month. Learn more.

November Night Market – Noon, 700 East Fourth St., Dayton. Yellow Cab Tavern is highlighting various local crafters and artisans while serving up lots of good eats and drinks. Learn more.

Yuletide Winter’s Gathering – Noon, 29 West Main St., Tipp City. Start holiday shopping and get a picture with Santa at this annual family-friendly event. Learn more.