DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Taylor Swift is performing in CincinnaTAY on Saturday and Sunday, but you can still have an “Enchanted” time around Dayton. 2 NEWS compiled a list of everything happening this weekend, June 30 to July 2.

Friday, June 30

“Cinderella” – 10:30 a.m. 765 W Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a meal and a live performance of a classic family-friendly film. Learn more.

Richmond Jazz vs Lima Locos – 6:30 p.m. 201 NW Thirteenth St., Richmond, Ind. Spend the evening cheering on a baseball team. Learn more.

L.A. Guns with Mad Hatter – 7 p.m. 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Watch a performance of a live band. Learn more.

Saturday, July 1

Big Tent Rummage Sale – 9 a.m. 137 E. High St., Springfield. See what you discover with vintage items to choose from. Learn more.

Woodland Outdoor Mausoleums Tour – 11 a.m. 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Take a walk for a tour to see the famous Daytonians who have died. Learn more.

Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Get tickets for a live musical show. Learn more.

Sunday, July 2

Paris Flea Market – 6 a.m. 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Browse through all sorts of items to find a treasure you could take home. Learn more.

Cornhole Tournament – 4 p.m. 850 W. Second St., Xenia. Have fun with a game of cornhole. Learn more.

Independence Celebration – 6 p.m. 903 Union Road, Lebanon. Walk through the cars and bikes in a vehicle show, plus enjoy food trucks, live music, fireworks and more. Learn more.