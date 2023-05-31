DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The first weekend of June is officially upon us, and the forecast is very warm and sunny for the entire area. 2 NEWS compiled a list of things happening across the area this weekend, June 2-4.

Friday, June 2

Food Truck Rally – Noon, Dixie Twin Drive-In Theatre, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton. Grab a bite to eat and support small local businesses. Learn more.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville – 5:30 p.m., La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Take a brief trip to Margaritaville by enjoying dinner and a show. Learn more.

Dayton Dragons vs. West Michigan Whitecaps – Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the Dragons as they take on a team from Michigan. Learn more.

Saturday, June 3

Troy Strawberry Festival – 10 a.m., Downtown Troy. Come walk around downtown as the fountain is colored red and vendors are set up all around. Learn more.

Dayton Pride – Noon, Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Come celebrate the fun, food and learn about resources provided within the community. Learn more.

St. Mary Family Festival – 4 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua. An annual festival is returning with food and fun for the entire family. Learn more.

Sunday, June 4

Gift of Light Expo Event Center – 10 a.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 654 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Attend a free seminar all about crystals, astrology, psychics and healing modalities. Learn more.

Alexis Gomez – 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg. Watch a performance from an artist that was on American Idol. Learn more.

Springboro Wind Symphony – 7 p.m., North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. Enjoy a free performance in the park from a local band. Learn more.