DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sunday is Father’s Day, but events of all kinds are happening all weekend long. 2 NEWS compiled a list of things happening this weekend around Dayton, June 16-18.

Friday, June 16

Stained Glass Rainbow Heart – 6 p.m. 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield. Sign up to create a piece of stained glass artwork. Learn more.

Linus Tate Unplugged – 6:30 p.m. 152 SR 726 N, Eaton. Spend the evening enjoying a performance from a Cincinnati-based musical trio. Learn more.

Party In The Park Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m. Downtown Wapakoneta Heritage Park. Watch live music from The Indoorfins, plus a few food trucks for you to taste from.

Saturday, June 17

Legacy Village Cruise In – 11 a.m. 695 Wycliffe Drive, Xenia. See the different vehicles at the car show, along with food, drawings, prizes to benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association. Learn more.

Rock Piqua! Food Truck & Music Fest – 3 p.m. 326 N Main St., Piqua. Spend the afternoon and evening with food, drinks and lots of music. Learn more.

Brew-B-Que Fest – 3 p.m. 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Enjoy lots of food and live music from bands. Learn more.

Sunday, June 18 (Father’s Day)

WTUE’s Breakfast with The Beatles – 9 a.m. 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Take dad or that important man in your life to enjoy a breakfast. Learn more.

Wayne County 4H Fair – 1 p.m. 861 North Salisbury Rd, Richmond, Ind. Spend the afternoon watching the Little Miss and Mister Contest, bluegrass music and a horse pull. Learn more.

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations – 1 p.m. 1 West Second St., Dayton. Purchase tickets to spend Father’s Day watching a live performance. Learn more.