DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — July is now in full force. 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening across the Miami Valley from July 7 to 9.

Friday, July 7

Salt Painting – 12 p.m. 253 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Sign up for a 45-minute class for creating a painting using watercolors and glue. Learn more.

Xenia Food Truck Rally – 4 p.m. 77 W. Main St., Xenia. Enjoy some food while walking around downtown Xenia. Learn more.

Iron Maiden Tribute – 7 p.m. 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Enjoy a performance from a tribute band created in 2001. Learn more.

Saturday, July 8

Build Your Own Working Crystal Radio – 10 a.m. 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Sign your child up to build their own radio. Learn more.

Ohio Valley Thunder Rally – 12 p.m. Renaissance Park Event Center, 10542 OH-73, Waynesville. Enjoy live music, raffles, a bike and car show and more. Proceeds collected will benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Ohio in Dayton. Learn more.

Natalie Uhlenhake – 6 p.m. Five Vines Winery, 12179 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta. Sit on the patio and watch a performance from a local musician. Learn more.

Sunday, July 9

Cin City Reptile Show – 10 a.m. 5800 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester. Take a look at all of the different scaly and slithery creatures. Learn more.

Montgomery County Fair – 12 p.m. Bring the entire family for a fun-filled day of the fair on the opening day. Learn more.

The Peach Truck – 3:30 p.m. Lebanon Peddlers Market, 920 Columbus Ave., Lebanon. Preorder your peaches to pick up. Learn more.