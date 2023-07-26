DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Celtic Festival, bingo, food, music and so much more is happening around the area this weekend. 2 NEWS compiled a list of various things going on this weekend, July 28 to 30.

Friday, July 28

Fairborn FISH Food Pantry – 1 p.m., 480 W. Funderburg Road, Fairborn. If you are in need of food, the pantry will be open until 4 p.m. Learn more.

Friday Night Bingo – 5 p.m., 25 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. Bring your luck and play a game of bingo. Learn more.

“Sing” – 7 p.m., 4769 Free Pike, Trotwood. Bring the family out, along with lawn chairs and blankets for a free showing of a movie. Learn more.

Saturday, July 29

End of Summer Reading Bash – 11 a.m., 301 N. Barron St., Eaton. Have the children spend the afternoon in Preble County with prizes, Kona Ice, bubbles, music and more. Learn more.

125th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration & Reception – 2 p.m., 350 Hub Etchison Pkwy., Richmond, Ind. Head over to Wayne County, Ind. to learn about the history of the art museum. Learn more.

Benefit Cruise In – 5 p.m., 1780 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Drive over to Wilmington for a vehicle cruise-in fundraiser for needy children. Learn more.

Sunday, July 30

Greene County Fair – 8 a.m., 120 Fairground Road Xenia. Spend the day with fun, rides, games and more at the Greene County Fair. Learn more.

The Taste – 3 p.m., 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Eat a variety of foods at the rescheduled date of the event. Learn more.

Dayton Celtic Festival – 12 p.m. 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Watch performers, while eating food and spending time with the community. Learn more.