DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Concerts, vehicle shows, performances and more are taking place this weekend. 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening this weekend, July 14 to 16.

Friday, July 14

Bingo! – 6 p.m. 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown. Come out and grab a glass of wine while you enjoy playing some bingo. Learn more.

Chase McDaniel Concert – 6 p.m. 301 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine. Come watch a performance from a Kentucky-raised country singer at the Logan County Fair. Learn more.

Sips & Suds – 6:30 p.m. 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Enjoy a sip or two of wine while listening to live music. Learn more.

Saturday, July 15

10th Annual Route 42 Car Show – 10 a.m. 2234 Utica Road, Lebanon. Attend and donate to the car show to keep money locally. Learn more.

Blueberry Festival – 10 a.m. 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia. Pick fresh blueberries, enjoy a photo booth, select different blueberry products for purchase and more during the first blueberry festival. Learn more.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella – 5:30 p.m. 765 W Central Ave., Springboro. Eat a meal while watching a live performance of a classic. Learn more.

Sunday, July 16

Barnstorming Carnival – 8 a.m. 1251 W. Blee Road, Springfield. Start your morning off with a breakfast as gates open at 8 a.m. followed by a car show at 11 a.m. and plane rides. Learn more.

Out on Fifth – 12 p.m. Oregon District at Fifth Street, Dayton. Stop by the Oregon District to hop local, mingle with the community and enjoy a cold drink. Learn more.

Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA – 6 p.m. 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Watch a tribute show of songs, some are familiar favorites. Learn more.