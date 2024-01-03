DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the first weekend of the new year! 2 NEWS compiled a list of upcoming events.

Friday, Jan. 5

First Friday: New Year Downtown Edition – 5 p.m., downtown Dayton. Enjoy the various restaurants, entertainment, shopping and activities that downtown has to offer. Learn more.

Beginner’s Pickleball Clinic – 6 p.m., 4801 Salem Ave., Dayton. Start off the new year by learning how to play pickleball at the Dayton Sports Complex. Learn more.

Bedtime Stories – 7 p.m., 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. The Springboro Community Theatre presents a fun performance featuring classic bedtime stories for kids. Learn more.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Styrofoam Recycling Event – 9 a.m., 221 N. Main St., Centerville. Drop off your Styrofoam to be recycled at Activity Center Park. Learn more.

Boonshoft Laser Light Shows – 6:30 p.m., 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton. Experience the music of Taylor Swift through a Laser Light Show at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. Learn more.

Huddle Up: Music of Sports – 7:30 p.m., 1 W. Second St., Dayton. The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a variety of songs celebrating the music of sports. Learn more.

Sunday, Jan 7.

Dog Adoption at Hollywood Feed – Noon, 6221 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. Adopt a new furry friend this weekend during this Humane Society of Greater Dayton adoption event. Learn more.

Bengals vs Browns Watch Party – 1 p.m., 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek. Experience the rivalry of Ohio at the Wandering Griffin Restaurant and Brewery. Learn more.

Oregon District 8-4 Memorial Open House – 1 p.m., 260 Oak St., Dayton. The Seed of Life team and The Mosaic Institute will host an open house as they begin creation of a memorial for lives lost on Aug. 4, 2019. Learn more.