DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It might be getting colder out but there is still a lot to do in the Dayton area! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 12

Young’s 155th Birthday Celebration – 11 a.m., 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Celebrate Young’s Jersey Dairy’s birthday with specials and activities all across the farm. Learn more.

Reggae Night at the Ice Rink – 7 p.m., 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The first Friday of themed skate nights starts off with Reggae music at the MetroPark Ice Rink. Learn more.

Mania The ABBA Tribute – 7:30 p.m, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Visit the Dayton Masonic Center for a concert celebrating the music of ABBA. Learn more.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Flyin’ To The Hoop – All day, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Watch 35 teams play 19 games across the entire weekend at this high school basketball showcase. Learn more.

Dayton Wedding Show – 11 a.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Shop from over 100 local wedding vendors at Dayton’s largest wedding show and expo. Learn more.

New Year’s Bird Walk – 9 a.m., 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Bundle up and experience nature on a walk through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Learn more.

Sunday, Jan. 14

9 To 5: The Musical – 3 p.m., 138 North Main St., Dayton. Watch the musical based on the iconic Dolly Parton song at the Victorian Theatre this weekend. Learn more.

Dayton Golf Expo – 11 a.m., 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Over 47,000 feet of golf exhibitors and shopping will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Sunday. Learn more.

Unity Sunday MLK Luncheon – Noon, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton. Join The Salvation Army Kroc Center as they celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learn more.