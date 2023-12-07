DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lots of holiday events are happening this weekend! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events taking place around the Miami Valley.

Friday, Dec. 8

Holly Days at the Arcade – 3 p.m., 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Visit the Dayton Arcade decked out for the holidays, featuring shopping, food trucks, live entertainment and lots of holiday surprises. Learn more.

Miamisburg Luminary Walk – 6 p.m., 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg. Take a walk through Veteran’s Park, lit up with festive holiday lights. Learn more.

Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker – 7:30 p.m., 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Experience the classic holiday performance at the Schuster Center. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Breakfast with the Grinch – 9 a.m., 35 W. Center St., Centerville. Visit Alleyway Café to see the fan -favorite Grinch while enjoying a holiday breakfast. Learn more.

Cookie Walk & Santa’s Tot Shop – 10 a.m., 3035 Wilmington Pike, Dayton. We Care Arts hosts the 12th annual Cookie Walk to support their mission of healing through art and community. Learn more.

Christmas on the Farm – 11 a.m., 7800 E. Shull Road, Huber Heights. Enjoy a Victorian Christmas featuring lots of activities at Carriage Hill MetroPark. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Mistletoe Magic Marketplace – 11 a.m., 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Shop a vast selection of handcrafted goods at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Learn more.

Pet Nights at Woodland Lights – 6 p.m., 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township. Dogs are welcome to enjoy the festive light displays at Countryside Park on SICSA’s Pet Night. Learn more.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker – 7:30 p.m., 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Experience a unique holiday mash-up as contemporary dancers perform to Tchaikovsky’s iconic music. Learn more.