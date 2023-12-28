DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the last three days of 2023! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening in the Miami Valley this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 29

Holiday Light Displays – Various locations across Dayton. The holiday season is wrapping up, and many light displays are coming to an end. See them before they’re gone, click here.

Extreme Beer Release – Noon, 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek. Visit the Wandering Griffin Brewery to celebrate the release of the new beer “Call a Cab.” Learn more.

HoliDayton Music Festival – 6:30 p.m., 905 E. Third St., Dayton. A selection of local bands will perform at the 21st annual festival highlighting Gem City rock and roll. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Noon Year’s Eve – 11 a.m., 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Kids ages 5-12 can celebrate 2024 with this balloon drop at noon. Learn more.

RiverScape Ice Skating – 11 a.m., 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Hit the ice this weekend at the MetroParks Ice Rink. Learn more.

Holiday Art Jumble – 1 p.m., 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs. This is the last weekend to shop a variety of donated items for sale like jewelry, glass, dishware and art. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton – 2 p.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton. Experience the fun of the Harlem Globetrotters when they visit the Wright State University Nutter Center. Learn more.

Hotel Versailles New Year’s Eve Bash – 4 p.m., 22 N Center St., Versailles. Ring in 2024 with an unforgettable evening at Hotel Versailles. Find tickets and more information here.

New Year’s Eve: Countdown to 2024 – 9 p.m., 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Celebrate all evening with Culture Works at the Dayton Arcade. Learn more.