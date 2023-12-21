DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas Eve is this Sunday! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events taking place in Dayton this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 22

Ugly Sweater Party – 11 a.m., 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek. Join the fun and wear an ugly sweater at On Par Entertainment this weekend. Learn more.

Winter Makers Camp – Noon, 6116 Wilmington Pike, Dayton. Pinspiration is offering a creative art camp for children on winter break. Learn more.

A Suessified Christmas Carol Live – 4 p.m., 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will be visiting the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest Branch for a whimsical Christmas tale. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bengals vs Steelers Watch Party – 4:30 p.m., 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek. The Wandering Griffin Restaurant and Brewery will host a watch party for the Bengals Steelers rivalry game. Learn more.

Downtown Jingle Lights – 5 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Dayton. Drive or walk through downtown to see festive interactive holiday lights. Learn more.

Sip & Stroll – 5 p.m., 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Experience Charleston Falls Preserve after dark with a solstice hike and hot chocolate. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Pajama Party – Noon, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia. Visit Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill and wear your favorite holiday pajamas. Learn more.

Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt Contests – 1:45 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Dayton. Vote for your favorite Whimsical Window in downtown Dayton and enter to win prizes too. Learn more.

Christmas Eve Luminaries – 5 p.m., 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering. David’s Cemetery will be lit up with over 4600 luminaries and over 1000 wreaths. Learn more.