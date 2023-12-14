DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lots of performances are happening this weekend! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events taking place around the Miami Valley.

Friday, Dec. 15

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas…” – Noon, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. A new children’s comedy that mashes two holiday favorites together will be performed at Sinclair Community College. Learn more.

Winter Welcome at Wartinger Park – 5 p.m., 3080 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. See Santa and enjoy refreshments while strolling around the park to see lit up, decorated cabins. Learn more.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – 7:30 p.m., 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Experience the holiday performance of Broadway mixed with contemporary circus arts, happening all weekend. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Home for the Holidays Adoption Event – 10 a.m., 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton. Visit the Dayton Mall to see pets up for adoption from three local animal organizations. Learn more.

Wrapping Up the Holidays – 11 a.m., 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. The Woodbourne Library is offering space to wrap up presents away from prying eyes. Learn more.

The Ugly Sweater Oh What Fun Run – 11 a.m., 2100 E. Centerville Station Road, Dayton. Wear an ugly sweater and join the race at this event on National Ugly Sweater Day. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 17

A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m., 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Visit Carillon Park to see a winter wonderland, featuring live music this Sunday. Learn more.

Blue Christmas at The Windamere – 6 p.m., 2 S. Main St., Middletown. Enjoy holiday music from some of the best local blues musicians. Learn more.

The Sugar Plum Tea – 12:30 p.m., 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. All ages are welcome at a tea party at the Dayton Women’s Club before the matinee performance of The Nutcracker. Learn more.