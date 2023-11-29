DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the first weekend of December! 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around the Miami Valley.

Friday, Dec. 1

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village – 11 a.m., Main St., Waynesville. Over 1300 luminaries will decorate the downtown area as attendees are invited to shop and explore historic Waynesville. Learn more.

Fairborn Hometown Holiday Festival – 4 p.m., 103 W. Main St., Fairborn. Kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting and festivities in downtown Fairborn. Learn more.

The Christmas Station – 4 p.m., 150 S. Miami Ave., Xenia. Find Santa, live music and holiday crafts in Xenia. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lebanon Carriage Parade – 10 a.m., downtown Lebanon. This Saturday is the 34th annual Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival. Learn more.

Miamisburg Holiday Celebration – 4 p.m., downtown Miamisburg. Experience live music, a tree lighting and a parade in downtown Miamisburg. Learn more.

Holiday Mini Market at Riverscape – 4 p.m., 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. 2nd Street Market vendors will visit the Riverscape Ice Rink for special holiday shopping days. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 3

URS 2023 Telethon – 11 a.m., Channel 2. Tune in to the 45th annual United Rehabilitation Services Telethon on WDTN or stream live here. Learn more about URS here.

Vandalia Tree Lighting – 4 p.m., 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia. Visit the Vandalia Rec Complex to see a tree lighting ceremony and shop the holiday market. Learn more.

The Nutcracker – Experience the classic ballet performance with two Dayton productions happening this weekend. Miami Valley Dance Company – 12/2 at 3 p.m., 7 p.m., 12/3 at 3 p.m., 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Learn more.

– 12/2 at 3 p.m., 7 p.m., 12/3 at 3 p.m., 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Learn more. South Dayton Dance Theatre – 12/2 at 7 p.m., 12/3 at 2 p.m., 525 Riverview Ave., Dayton. Learn more.