DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A wide variety of fun is happening during the first week of August. 2 NEWS compiled a list of some of the things happening in the area which you can do this weekend, Aug. 4 to 6.

Friday, Aug. 4

Butler County Social Services Resource Expo – 9:30 a.m., 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. Attend an event to network, while finding out information about local resources. Learn more.

Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers – 4 p.m., 103 W Main St., Fairborn. Spend the evening listening to some Bluegrass music. Learn more.

WWE: Smackdown – 7:45 p.m., 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Have an entertaining night watching your favorites in the ring. Learn more.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Small Farm & Food Fest – 10 a.m., 7800 Shull Road, Huber Heights. Spend the day with a free session for the entire family about living sustainably with food trucks, rides, games and more. Learn more.

Supplies for Success – 10 a.m., 1215 S. J St., Richmond, Ind. Head over before school begins for the year for a free event filled with popcorn, face painting, school supplies and a bounce house. Learn more.

Fren-Cheese Eats – 5 p.m., 152 SR 726 N., Eaton. A food truck is returning with different sandwiches. Learn more.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Paris Flea Market – 7 a.m., 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Start the morning off looking for “new to you” items. Learn more.

Sweet Corn Festival – 10 a.m. 2392 OH-202, Troy. Take the family for a fun-filled day of corn. Learn more.

Trivia Event – 2 p.m., 44 Millard Drive, Franklin. RSVP to compete in an annual trivia game. Learn more.