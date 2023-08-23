DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend is mostly all about spending time with your family and furry friends. Festivals, car shows, music, art, dog events and much more are happening this weekend, Aug. 25 to 27.

Friday. Aug. 25

Summer Housing Outreach and Resource Event – 10 a.m., E. Main St., Richmond, Indiana. A distribution event will be held for people in and around Wayne County, Ind. that are homeless or facing housing instability. Learn more.

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival – 4 p.m., 5 Clay St., Clifton. Walk around downtown Clifton and experience with vendors, an all-vehicle show, live music and more. Learn more.

Trans Am Cruise In – 5:30 p.m., 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek. Bring your vehicle out for an evening car show with live music, beer, food and more. Learn more.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Kids’ Plein Air at the Market – 9 a.m., 1001 W. Market St., Celina. Take the kids to experience a free outdoor art event. Learn more.

BACK TO THE 80’s PROM PARTY – 5 p.m., 2315 Signal Hill Road, Springfield. Parents and grandparents can bring their children and dress up like its the 1980s. Learn more.

Dog Day Luau – 6 p.m., 550 S. First St., Miamisburg. Bring your dog out to celebrate your dog on National Dog Day. Learn more.

Sunday, Aug. 27

30th Annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival – 11 a.m., 50 Nutt Road, Washington Twp. Spend the day eating traditional Lebanese food, dancing to music and watch the kids enjoy some rides. Learn more.

Dayton Wedding Show & Expo – 11 a.m. 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. The brides and grooms to be can visit an event to start planning for their big day. Learn more.

National Dog Day At Jubie’s Creamery – 1 p.m., 2749 W Alex Bell Road, Moraine. Swing by Jubie’s in Fairborn or Moraine to get a pup cup for your pooch. Proceeds go to animals at Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Learn more.