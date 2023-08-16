DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS compiled a list of events that includes coffee, cars, fresh food, music, networking and more. Events are happening across the entire Miami Valley this weekend, Aug. 18 to 20.

Friday, Aug. 18

Friday Morning Coffee and Networking – 8:30 a.m., 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville. Visit to enjoy a cup of coffee, while talking and meeting with other people. Learn more.

The Daytonians: Stories of Heroes, Inventors and Tragedies – 6:30 p.m., 118 Woodland Avenue Dayton. Take a tour to learn about the historical factor of Dayton. Learn more.

The O’Jays: Last Stop On The Love Train – 7:30 p.m. 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Have an evening of fun with the family, as you listen to music from a hit group. Learn more.

Saturday, Aug. 19

41st Annual Yellow Springs Bookfair – 8 a.m., 200 S Walnut St., Yellow Springs. Consumers can look around for books to add to their collection. Learn more.

Celina Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m., 1001 W. Market St., Celina. Come see what different fresh products are available to take home with you. Learn more.

Bret Michaels with That Arena Rock Show – 7 p.m., 65 Millard Drive Franklin. Watch a performance from an artist with songs like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Life Goes On.” Learn more.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Shop for Dignity – 9 a.m., 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Explore different vendors to help women. Learn more.

Middletown Cars & Coffee – 10 a.m., 3288 Dixie Hwy., Middletown. Mingle with car fanatics, while enjoying coffee and a donut. Learn more.

African American Cultural Festival – noon, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton. Spend the afternoon experiencing music, food, fun and so much more. Learn more.