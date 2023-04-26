Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Animals, a baseball game, gemstones, running for a good cause and so many other activities are all happening this weekend. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of things happening in the Miami Valley from April 28-30.

Friday, April 28

Centerville Garage Sale – All day, city of Centerville. Take a look at the list of participating houses and travel throughout the city to browse for your next treasure. Learn more.

Dayton Gem Jewelry & Mineral Expo – 10 a.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Walk down aisles of different gems and jewelry for your collection or that special someone. Learn more.

Spring Fling – 6:30 p.m., America’s Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton. View many different cars and participate in the book signing event. Learn more.

Saturday, April 29

Dayton Fancy Feathers Club Spring Poultry Show – 9 a.m., 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. A farm will be presenting black and self blue Ameraucana chickens for the exhibit. Learn more.

Autism 5K Run/Walk – 10 a.m., Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine. Sign up here or at the event beginning at 9 a.m. to walk or run, plus learn information on services available for those with disabilities. A food truck supporting someone diagnosed with autism will also be on site. Learn more.

Arab American Heritage Month Day Party! – 2 p.m., Dayton Metro Main Library, 215 E. Main St., Dayton. Celebrate with Arabic food, arts and crafts and more. Learn more.

Sunday, April 30

Dye Hard – 9 a.m., Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield. Run in a colorful environment and enjoy some food after the end the exercise. Learn more.

Roller Derby – 9:30 a.m., Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St. Dayton. Get out your skates and head to the convention center for a derby tournament. Learn more.

Dayton Dragons – 1:05 p.m., Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the Dragons as they take on the Lake County Captains. Learn more.