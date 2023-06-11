KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular food tasting event at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering is rescheduled to July.

On the venue’s social media page, it was announced Sunday at 11:46 a.m. that The Taste is postponed because of inclement weather. Tickets already purchased will be accepted for the new date, Sunday July 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, at The Fraze in Kettering.

At The Taste, attendees can taste foods from local businesses. On the event’s website, options for participants include City Barbeque, Junie’s Creamery, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, Young’s Jersey Dairy and more.

People that had already purchased tickets but would rather like a refund instead of attending the rescheduled event will be able to do so. The person with tickets purchased will just have to request a refund from the point of purchase.