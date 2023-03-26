DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you aren’t wearing any purple, you may consider looking in your closet.

Sunday, March 26 is annual Epilepsy Awareness Day, according to National Today. Each year, the day is said to be celebrated all over the world to make everyone have a better understanding of what Epilepsy is and to bring awareness to the disorder.

The Epilepsy Foundation explains that the disorder is associated with the brain and can cause seizures.

“Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures,” the foundation says on its website. “The word “epilepsy” simply means the same thing as “seizure disorders.” It does not state anything about the cause of the person’s seizures or their severity.”

National Today says to bring awareness to the disorder, people all over the world decide to show their support to those battling the disorder and wear the color purple on March 26.

To learn more about how you can get involved or for tips for those that have the disorder, click here to find resources near you.