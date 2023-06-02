DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s not these officers’ typical call for help.

On May 27, a Westlake resident called police for help after they found a baby deer tangled in a soccer net in their backyard.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the neighbors had already attempted to free the fawn. However, the mother deer was protecting the fawn and preventing any progress.

In the media player above, you can watch one officer cut the fawn loose from the net while another keeps the mom out of the way. Moments later, the baby deer is freed and rejoins its mother.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” the police department said on Facebook. “Another good job.”