DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is free to stream this weekend on Apple TV+.

Since 2020, Apple TV+ has been the exclusive home for the entire collection of Charlie Brown holiday specials.

While the streaming service is typically $9.99/month, Apple sets aside one weekend to air holiday specials for free. This includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This weekend, Dec. 16-17, viewers can watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for free.

To access the show, you will need to access/download the free Apple TV+ app, available on smart TVs, tablets, phones and more.

