DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new special edition of Warped Wing’s Trotwood Lager will officially launch this week in celebration of an upcoming movie.

Warped Wing Brewing Company teamed up with Centerville-based PalMar Studios to craft the beer to celebrate the upcoming “Triangle Park” movie.

PalMar Studios is producing the upcoming film, which tells the story of the inaugural NFL game at Triangle Park in Dayton in 1920.

“We’re all about celebrating Dayton’s rich history,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and VP of Sales & Marketing at Warped Wing.

“The narrative of Triangle Park hosting the inaugural NFL game in Dayton has always been something our team has wanted to commemorate, but the timing was never right until the Triangle Park Film team approached us with the idea of a collaboration. It’s a great honor that we have the opportunity to pay homage to the Dayton Triangles with this special edition Trotwood Lager can!”

The Triangle Park Trotwood Lager will officially launch on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Warped Wing’s Dayton taproom.

The special edition cans will be distributed beginning next week and will be available at select retailers while supplies last.

Allen Farst, director of the film and founder of PalMar Studios, will be present for the launch. Attendees can enter to win a pair of tickets to the movie’s preview night at The Neon.

The movie will hit theaters in the area beginning Oct. 25. It will be available on Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving Day.