KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The community came together at David’s Cemetery in Kettering to recognize two fallen Army rangers.

On Friday, Sept. 1, people from all across the Miami Valley attended a road dedication at David’s Cemetery near Mad River Road and State Route 48. The road dedication ceremony was to honor two local rangers that were killed while serving their country.

S.R. 48 between Rahn and David roads has been named Sergeant Kevin J Lannon Memorial Highway. David to Stroop roads was dedicated as Sergeant Cameron H Thomas Memorial Highway.