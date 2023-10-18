The video player above features previous coverage of this event in 2022.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thanksgiving dinners will once again be available for families in need this November.

Miami Valley Meals will host its fourth annual Turkey Takeaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at six locations across the Dayton area. Families in need can pick up frozen, homemade dinners for Thanksgiving.

Distribution will be in a drive-through style, with meals offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include traditional Thanksgiving food and are available in individual and family pan sizes.

Distribution sites include:

University of Dayton Arena – 1801 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. 9 – 11 a.m.

– 1801 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. 9 – 11 a.m. Trotwood-Madison High School – 4440 North Union Road, Trotwood. 9 – 11 a.m.

– 4440 North Union Road, Trotwood. 9 – 11 a.m. Omega Baptist Church – 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton. Noon – 2 p.m.

– 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton. Noon – 2 p.m. EJ Brown Middle School – 31 Willowwood Drive, Dayton. Noon – 2 p.m.

– 31 Willowwood Drive, Dayton. Noon – 2 p.m. Fairborn Phoenix Foundation – 34 South Broad St., Fairborn. Noon – 2 p.m.

– 34 South Broad St., Fairborn. Noon – 2 p.m. Have a Gay Day – 1902 Needmore Road, Dayton. Noon – 2 p.m.

Miami Valley Meals has given away more than 25,000 meals during the last four Turkey Takeaways.

This event is sponsored by The Feast of Giving Fund. Volunteer opportunities are still available.

Find more information about the event here.