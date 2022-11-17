Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck!

A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release.

The event is being hosted by Tommy Owens and Greg Payne, and is sponsored by Estridge Market and Attorney Michael Wright. To participate, all you have to do is pull up and everyone in your vehicle will receive a free Thanksgiving dinner.